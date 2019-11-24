Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

3. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

4. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood

5. Blue Moon, Lee Child

6. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout

7. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates

8. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson

9. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes

10. Deep River, Karl Marlantes

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Educated, Tara Westover

2. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson

3. A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith, Timothy Egan

4. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

5. Blowout, Rachel Maddow

6. Brilliant Maps for Curious Minds: 100 New Ways to See the World, Ian Wright

7. Little Weirds, Jenny Slate

8. The Witches Are Coming, Lindy West

9. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography, Elton John

10. Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse, John Lithgow