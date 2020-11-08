BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Sentinel, Lee Child, Andrew Child
2. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham
3. The Return, Nicholas Sparks
4. Three Women Disappear, James Patterson, Shan Serafin
5. Truly, Madly, Deeply, Karen Kingsbury
6. The Noel Letters, Richard Paul Evans
7. The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop, Fannie Flagg
8. The Book of Two Ways, Jodi Picoult
9. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett
10. The Searcher, Tana French
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey
2. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten
3. A Republic Under Assault, Tom Fitton
4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
5. Make Life Beautiful, Shea McGee, Syd McGee
6. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
7. Guinness World Records 2021, Guinness World Records
8. Killing Crazy Horse, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
9. Made for Living, Amber Lewis
10. Dungeons & Dragons: Heroes’ Feast, Kyle Newman
Tribune Media Services
