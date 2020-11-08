BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Sentinel, Lee Child, Andrew Child

2. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham

3. The Return, Nicholas Sparks

4. Three Women Disappear, James Patterson, Shan Serafin

5. Truly, Madly, Deeply, Karen Kingsbury

6. The Noel Letters, Richard Paul Evans

7. The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop, Fannie Flagg

8. The Book of Two Ways, Jodi Picoult

9. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett

10. The Searcher, Tana French

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

2. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten

3. A Republic Under Assault, Tom Fitton

4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

5. Make Life Beautiful, Shea McGee, Syd McGee

6. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

7. Guinness World Records 2021, Guinness World Records

8. Killing Crazy Horse, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

9. Made for Living, Amber Lewis

10. Dungeons & Dragons: Heroes’ Feast, Kyle Newman

