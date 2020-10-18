Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Searcher, Tana French

2. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

3. Leave the World Behind, Rumaan Alam

4. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett

5. Jack, Marilynne Robinson

6. A Deadly Education, Naomi Novik

7. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

8. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny

9. To Sleep in a Sea of Stars, Christopher Paolini

10. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

2. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten

3. The 99% Invisible City, Roman Mars, Kurt Kohlstedt

4. Is This Anything?, Jerry Seinfeld

5. Rage, Bob Woodward

6. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

7. Solutions and Other Problems, Allie Brosh

8. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

9. Humans, Brandon Stanton

10. Breath, James Nestor