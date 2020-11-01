Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Searcher, Tana French
2. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman
3. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham
4. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
5. The Once and Future Witches, Alix E. Harrow
6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab
7. A Deadly Education, Naomi Novik
8. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny
9. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett
10. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
2. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
3. Solutions and Other Problems, Allie Brosh
4. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten
5. Dessert Person, Claire Saffitz
6. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey
7. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi
8. Shit, Actually, Lindy West
9. Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown, John Lithgow
10. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer
