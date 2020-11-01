Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Searcher, Tana French

2. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

3. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham

4. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

5. The Once and Future Witches, Alix E. Harrow

6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

7. A Deadly Education, Naomi Novik

8. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny

9. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett

10. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

2. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

3. Solutions and Other Problems, Allie Brosh

4. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten

5. Dessert Person, Claire Saffitz

6. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

7. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

8. Shit, Actually, Lindy West

9. Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown, John Lithgow

10. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer