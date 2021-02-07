By

BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Russian, James Patterson, James O. Born

2. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

4. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, V.E. Schwab

5. Neighbors, Danielle Steel

6. The Push, Ashley Audrain

7. The Return, Nicholas Sparks

8. Before She Disappeared, Lisa Gardner

9. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham

10. Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi, Charles Soule

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Just as I Am, Cicely Tyson

2. A Promised Land, Barack Obama

3. Keep Sharp, Dr. Sanjay Gupta

4. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

5. Girl with No Job, Claudia Oshry

6. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

7. The Art of Impossible, Steven Kotler

8. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

9. Forgiving What You Can’t Forget, Lysa TerKeurst

10. Extraterrestrial, Avi Loeb

