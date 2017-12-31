“The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Rooster Bar, John Grisham
2. Origin, Dan Brown
3. Year One, Nora Roberts
4. The Midnight Line, Lee Child
5. Artemis, Andy Weir
6. The People vs. Alex Cross, James Patterson
7. Tom Clancy: Power and Empire, Marc Cameron
8. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng
9. Hardcore Twenty-Four, Janet Evanovich
10. End Game, David Baldacci
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!, Ree Drummond
2. Leonardo da Vinci, Walter Isaacson
3. Promise Me, Dad, Joe Biden
4. Grant, Ron Chernow
5. Obama: An Intimate Portrait, Pete Souza
6. Guinness World Records 2018, Guinness World Records
7. Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans, Brian Kilmeade and Don Yaeger
8. Killing England, Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
9. Bobby Kennedy, Chris Matthews
10. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
