“Russian Roulette” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Rising Sea, Clive Cussler and Graham Brown

2. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah

3. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn

4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng

5. Fifty Fifty, James Patterson and Candice Fox

6. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate

7. An American Marriage, Tayari Jones

8. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian

9. The Kremlin Conspiracy, Joel C. Rosenberg

10. The Escape Artist, Brad Meltzer

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Russian Roulette, Michael Isikoff and David Corn

2. The Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi, Kathie Lee Gifford

3. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson

4. I’ve Been Thinking…, Maria Shriver

5. Food, Mark Hyman

6. Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff

7. Educated, Tara Westover

8. Killing the Deep State, Jerome R. Corsi

9. Don’t Bullsh*t Yourself!, Jon Taffer

10. I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Michelle McNamara

