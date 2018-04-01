“Russian Roulette” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Rising Sea, Clive Cussler and Graham Brown
2. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah
3. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn
4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Brandi Carlile, in high spirits, delights hometown crowd at Seattle's Moore Theatre
- New on HBO in April 2018: 'Westworld,' 'War for the Planet of the Apes,' 'The Hitman's Bodyguard'
- Look Ahead: The hottest Seattle events for April 2018 VIEW
- 5 movies open March 30; our reviewers weigh in
- Seattle Symphony reaches another high with John Luther Adams' searingly beautiful 'Become Desert'
5. Fifty Fifty, James Patterson and Candice Fox
6. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate
7. An American Marriage, Tayari Jones
8. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian
9. The Kremlin Conspiracy, Joel C. Rosenberg
10. The Escape Artist, Brad Meltzer
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Russian Roulette, Michael Isikoff and David Corn
2. The Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi, Kathie Lee Gifford
3. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson
4. I’ve Been Thinking…, Maria Shriver
5. Food, Mark Hyman
6. Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff
7. Educated, Tara Westover
8. Killing the Deep State, Jerome R. Corsi
9. Don’t Bullsh*t Yourself!, Jon Taffer
10. I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Michelle McNamara
Tribune Media Services
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.