BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Rise of Magicks, Nora Roberts

2. Criss Cross, James Patterson

3. The Guardians, John Grisham

4. A Minute to Midnight, David Baldacci

5. Twisted Twenty-Six, Janet Evanovich

6. The Institute, Stephen King

7. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle

8. Blue Moon, Lee Child

9. Spy, Danielle Steel

10. The 19th Christmas, James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier, Ree Drummond

2. Guinness Book of World Records 2020, Guiness World Records

3. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography, Elton John

4. Triggered, Donald Trump Jr

5. Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice, Michelle Obama

6. A Warning, Anonymous

7. Crime in Progress, Glenn Simpson

8. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

9. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers, Brian Kilmeade

10. Finding Chika: A Little Girl, an Earthquake, and the Making of a Family, Mitch Albom

Tribune Media Services