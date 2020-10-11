BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Return, Nicholas Sparks
2. Battle Ground, Jim Butcher
3. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett
4. The Book of Two Ways, Jodi Picoult
5. The Coast-to-Coast Murders, James Patterson, J.D. Barker
6. Vince Flynn: Total Power, Kyle Mills
7. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
8. The Harbinger II, Jonathan Cahn
9. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman
10. Jack, Marilynne Robinson
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Didn’t See That Coming, Rachel Hollis
2. The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook, Kathy and Steve Doocy
3. The Meaning of Mariah Carey, Mariah Carey
4. Rage, Bob Woodward
5. Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass, Lana Del Rey
6. True Comfort, Kristin Cavallari
7. Killing Crazy Horse, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
8. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
9. Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown, John Lithgow
10. Home Style Cookery, Matty Matheson
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.