BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Red Book, James Patterson, David Ellis

2. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

4. Win, Harlan Coben

5. Eternal, Lisa Scottoline

6. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

8. Life After Death, Sister Souljah

9. Sunflower Sisters, Martha Hall Kelly

10. The Affair, Danielle Steel

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

2. The Women of the Bible Speak, Shannon Bream

3. Seeing Beautiful Again, Lysa Terkeurst

4. Get Good with Money, Tiffany Aliche

5. Violence. Speed. Momentum, Dr. Disrespect

6. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson

7. How to Do the Work, Nicole LePera

8. Everybody Fights, Kim Holderness, Penn Holderness

9. Eat Better, Feel Better, Giada De Laurentiis

10. Everything Will Be Okay, Dana Perino

Tribune Media Services