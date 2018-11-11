“Cook Like a Pro” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham
2. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks
3. The Next Person You Meet in Heaven, Mitch Albom
4. Ambush, James Patterson and James O. Born
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- How my neighborhood's scrappy annual crafts fair became a seasonal tradition
- A giant light maze, skating trail and marketplace take over Safeco Field this winter
- Art Outings: 2 Seattle Times writers test out the new happy-hour tour at the Frye Art Museum VIEW
- Joe Walsh's VetsAid concert at Tacoma Dome unites rock greats for great cause
- Seattle area holiday events 2018: Thanksgiving runs, Santa visits and festive lights
5. Holy Ghost, John Sandford
6. A Spark of Light, Jodi Picoult
7. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver
8. Vince Flynn: Red War, Kyle Mills
9. Alaskan Holiday, Debbie Macomber
10. Winter in Paradise, Elin Hilderbrand
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Cook Like a Pro, Ina Garten
2. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis
3. Killing the SS, Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
4. The Mamba Mentality, Kobe Bryant
5. Ship of Fools, Tucker Carlson
6. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown
7. The Whole30 Slow Cooker, Melissa Hartwig
8. Trump, the Blue-Collar President, Anthony Scaramucci
9. Cozy, Minimalist Home, Myquillyn Smith
10. Gmorning, Gnight!, Lin Manuel Miranda and Jonny Sun
Tribune Media Services
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.