“Cook Like a Pro” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Reckoning, John Grisham

2. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks

3. The Next Person You Meet in Heaven, Mitch Albom

4. Ambush, James Patterson and James O. Born

5. Holy Ghost, John Sandford

6. A Spark of Light, Jodi Picoult

7. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver

8. Vince Flynn: Red War, Kyle Mills

9. Alaskan Holiday, Debbie Macomber

10. Winter in Paradise, Elin Hilderbrand

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Cook Like a Pro, Ina Garten

2. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis

3. Killing the SS, Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

4. The Mamba Mentality, Kobe Bryant

5. Ship of Fools, Tucker Carlson

6. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown

7. The Whole30 Slow Cooker, Melissa Hartwig

8. Trump, the Blue-Collar President, Anthony Scaramucci

9. Cozy, Minimalist Home, Myquillyn Smith

10. Gmorning, Gnight!, Lin Manuel Miranda and Jonny Sun

Tribune Media Services

Seattle Times staff