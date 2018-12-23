“Becoming” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
Hardcover fiction
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham
2. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin
3. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks
4. Target: Alex Cross, James Patterson
5. The Next Person You Meet in Heaven, Mitch Albom
6. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
7. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci
8. Past Tense, Lee Child
9. Of Blood and Bone, Nora Roberts
10. Look Alive Twenty-Five, Janet Evanovich
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Becoming, Michelle Obama
2. The Point of It All, Charles Krauthammer
3. Homebody, Joanna Gaines
4. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis
5. Whose Boat Is This Boat?, staff of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
6. Magnolia Table, Joanna Gaines
7. Educated, Tara Westover
8. Guinness World Records 2019, Guinness World Records
9. Killing the SS, Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
10. Cook Like a Pro, Ina Garten
