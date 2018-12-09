“Becoming” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Reckoning, John Grisham

2. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin

3. Target: Alex Cross, James Patterson

4. Kingdom of the Blind, Louise Penny

5. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci

6. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks

7. Past Tense, Lee Child

8. Look Alive Twenty-Five, Janet Evanovich

9. Tom Clancy: Oath of Office, Marc Cameron

10. The Next Person You Meet in Heaven, Mitch Albom

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama

2. Comfort Food Shortcuts, David Venable

3. Homebody, Joanna Gaines

4. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis

5. Magnolia Table, Joanna Gaines

6. Whose Boat Is This Boat? The Late Show, staff of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

7. Killing the SS, Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

8. Cook Like a Pro, Ina Garten

9. The Happy Cookbook, Steve and Kathy Doocy

10. Guinness World Records 2019, Guinness World Records

