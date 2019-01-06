“Becoming” is the national nonfiction best-seller.
Best-sellers
As reported by The New York Times
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham
2. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin
3. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks
4. Target: Alex Cross, James Patterson
5. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
6. The Next Person You Meet in Heaven, Mitch Albom
7. Elevation, Stephen King
8. Past Tense, Lee Child
9. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci
10. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Becoming, Michelle Obama
2. The Point of it All, Charles Krauthammer
3. Educated, Tara Westover
4. Killing the SS, Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
5. Shade, Pete Souza
6. Leadership, Doris Kearns Goodwin
7. Churchill: Walking With Destiny, Andrew Roberts
8. Brief Answers to the Big Questions, Stephen Hawking
9. Beastie Boys Book, Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz
10. Ship of Fools, Tucker Carlson
