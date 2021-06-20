BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The President’s Daughter, Bill Clinton, James Patterson

2. Golden Girl, Elin Hilderbrand

3. Sooley, John Grisham

4. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

5. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid

6. Tom Clancy: Target Acquired, Don Bentley

7. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

8. Legacy, Nora Roberts

9. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

10. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Killing the Mob, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

2. Hormone Intelligence, Aviva Romm

3. The Women of the Bible Speak, Shannon Bream

4. What Happened to You?, Bruce D. Perry, Oprah Winfrey

5. How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith

6. Skinnytaste Meal Prep, Gina Homolka

7. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell

8. The Collected Works of Jim Morrison, Jim Morrison

9. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

10. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

Tribune Media Services