BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The President’s Daughter, Bill Clinton, James Patterson
2. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave
3. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
5. Golden Girl, Elin Hilderbrand
6. Sooley, John Grisham
7. The Maidens, Alex Michaelides
8. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah
9. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir
10. Tom Clancy: Target Acquired, Don Bentley
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Speechless, Michael Knowles
2. Killing the Mob, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
3. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell
4. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey
5. People Operations, Jay Fulcher
6. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
7. What Happened to You?, Dr. Bruce Perry, Oprah Winfrey
8. Chasing Failure, Ryan Leak
9. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green
10. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
