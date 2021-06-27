BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The President’s Daughter, Bill Clinton, James Patterson

2. The Maidens, Alex Michaelides

3. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

4. Sooley, John Grisham

5. Golden Girl, Elin Hilderbrand

6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

7. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid

8. Tom Clancy: Target Acquired, Don Bentley

9. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

10. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Killing the Mob, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

2. Live Your Life, Amanda Kloots

3. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

4. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell

5. What Happened to You?, Dr. Bruce Perry, Oprah Winfrey

6. In the Heights: Finding Home, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Jeremy McCarter

7. How to Cook That: Crazy Sweet Creations, Ann Reardon

8. The Premonition, Michael Lewis

9. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

10. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever

Tribune Media Services