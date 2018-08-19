“The Russia Hoax” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The President Is Missing, Bill Clinton and James Patterson
2. Paradox, Catherine Coulter
3. The Outsider, Stephen King
4. Cottage by the Sea, Debbie Macomber
5. The Other Woman, Daniel Silva
6. Spymaster, Brad Thor
7. The Good Fight, Danielle Steel
8. The Perfect Couple, Elin Hilderbrand
9. All We Ever Wanted, Emily Giffin
10. When Life Gives You Lululemons, Lauren Weisberger
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Russia Hoax, Gregg Jarrett
2. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis
3. Liars, Leakers, and Liberals, Jeanine Pirro
4. Magnolia Table, Joanna Gaines
5. The Gutfeld Monologues, Greg Gutfeld
6. The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
7. Death of a Nation, Dinesh D’Souza
8. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson
9. Educated: A Memoir, Tara Westover
10. Indianapolis, Lynn Vincent and Sara Vladic
Tribune Media Services
