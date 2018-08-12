“The Russia Hoax” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The President is Missing, Bill Clinton and James Patterson

2. Thrawn: Alliances, Timothy Zahn

3. The Other Woman, Daniel Silva

4. The Outsider, Stephen King

5. Cottage by the Sea, Debbie Macomber

6. The Good Fight, Danielle Steel

7. Spymaster, Brad Thor

8. The Perfect Couple, Elin Hilderbrand

9. All We Ever Wanted, Emily Giffin

10. When Life Gives You Lululemons, Lauren Weisberger

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Russia Hoax, Gregg Jarrett

2. Liars, Leakers, and Liberals, Jeanine Pirro

3. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis

4. Magnolia Table, Joanna Gaines

5. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson

6. Educated, Tara Westover

7. The Briefing, Sean Spicer

8. Calypso, David Sedaris

9. Indianapolis, Lynn Vincent and Sara Vladic

10. Final Fantasy Ultimania Archive, Vol. 1, Square Enix

Tribune Media Services