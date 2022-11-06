Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy

2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

3. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng

4. No Plan B, Lee Child, Andrew Child

5. Fairy Tale, Stephen King

6. Liberation Day, George Saunders

7. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham

8. Lucy by the Sea, Elizabeth Strout

9. Babel, R.F. Kuang

10. The Last Chairlift, John Irving

Hardcover nonfiction

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

2. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten

3. Inciting Joy, Ross Gay

4. The Song of the Cell, Siddhartha Mukherjee

5. And There Was Light, Jon Meacham

6. Confidence Man, Maggie Haberman

7. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

8. Healing Through Words, Rupi Kaur

9. The Myth of Normal, Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté

10. Atomic Habits, James Clear