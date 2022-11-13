Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy

2. The World We Make, N.K. Jemisin

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng

5. Liberation Day, George Saunders

6. Babel, R.F. Kuang

7. Shuna’s Journey, Hayao Miyazaki, Alex Dudok de Wit

8. The Last Chairlift, John Irving

9. Fairy Tale, Stephen King

10. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

Hardcover nonfiction

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

2. The Philosophy of Modern Song, Bob Dylan

3. And There Was Light, Jon Meacham

4. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten

5. Inciting Joy, Ross Gay

6. Surrender, Bono

7. What If? 2, Randall Munroe

8. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry

9. How We Live Is How We Die, Pema Chödrön

10. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown