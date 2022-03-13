By

BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley

2. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle

3. The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake

4. House of Sky and Breath, Sarah J. Maas

5. The Club, Ellery Lloyd

6. Abandoned in Death, J.D. Robb

7. Phantom Game, Christine Feehan

8. The Maid, Nita Prose

9. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

10. The Judge’s List, John Grisham

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Whole Body Reset, Stephen Perrine, Heidi Skolnik

2. Undistracted, Bob Goff

3. The Way Forward, Robert O’Neill, Dakota Meyer

4. Red-Handed, Peter Schweizer

5. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

6. Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama, Bob Odenkirk

7. Life Force, Tony Robbins, Peter Diamandis, Robert Hariri

8. Food IQ, Daniel Holzman, Matt Rodbard

9. Black Ops, Ric Prado

10. I’ll Start Again Monday, Lysa TerKeurst

Tribune Media Services

Seattle Times staff

Most Read Entertainment Stories