BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley
2. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle
3. The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake
4. House of Sky and Breath, Sarah J. Maas
5. The Club, Ellery Lloyd
6. Abandoned in Death, J.D. Robb
7. Phantom Game, Christine Feehan
8. The Maid, Nita Prose
9. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
10. The Judge’s List, John Grisham
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Whole Body Reset, Stephen Perrine, Heidi Skolnik
2. Undistracted, Bob Goff
3. The Way Forward, Robert O’Neill, Dakota Meyer
4. Red-Handed, Peter Schweizer
5. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
6. Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama, Bob Odenkirk
7. Life Force, Tony Robbins, Peter Diamandis, Robert Hariri
8. Food IQ, Daniel Holzman, Matt Rodbard
9. Black Ops, Ric Prado
10. I’ll Start Again Monday, Lysa TerKeurst
