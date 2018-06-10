“Magnolia Table” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Outsider, Stephen King
2. The Cast, Danielle Steel
3. The Fallen, David Baldacci
4. The 17th Suspect, James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
5. Beach House Reunion, Mary Alice Monroe
6. Warlight, Michael Ondaatje
7. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate
8. The High Tide Club, Mary Kay Andrews
9. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng
10. By Invitation Only, Dorothea Benton Frank
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Magnolia Table, Joanna Gaines
2. The Restless Wave, John McCain and Mark Salter
3. The Soul of America, Jon Meacham
4. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan
5. Barracoon, Zora Neale Hurston
6. Facts and Fears, James R. Clapper
7. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson
8. A Higher Loyalty, James B. Comey
9. Three Days in Moscow, Bret Baier
10. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis
Tribune Media Services
