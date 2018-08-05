“Liars, Leakers, and Liberals” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Other Woman, Daniel Silva

2. The President is Missing, Bill Clinton and James Patterson

3. Cottage by the Sea, Debbie Macomber

4. The Outsider, Stephen King

5. The Good Fight, Danielle Steel

6. The Perfect Couple, Elin Hilderbrand

7. Spymaster, Brad Thor

8. All We Ever Wanted, Emily Giffin

9. When Life Gives You Lululemons, Lauren Weisberger

10. Clock Dance, Anne Tyler

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Liars, Leakers, and Liberals, Jeanine Pirro

2. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis

3. Magnolia Table, Joanna Gaines

4. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson

5. The Plant Paradox Cookbook, Steven R. Gundry

6. Educated, Tara Westover

7. Calypso, David Sedaris

8. The Soul of America, Jon Meacham

9. Indianapolis, Lynn Vincent and Sara Vladic

10. My Diarrhe, Miranda Sings

