BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Order, Daniel Silva
2. Peace Talks, Jim Butcher
3. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
4. 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand
5. A Walk Along the Beach, Debbie Macomber
6. Sex and Vanity, Kevin Kwan
7. Camino Winds, John Grisham
8. The Guest List, Lucy Foley
9. Utopia Avenue, David Mitchell
10. The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal, Clint McElroy and Carey Pietsch
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump
2. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi
3. The Room Where It Happened, John Bolton
4. A Very Punchable Face, Colin Jost
5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
6. Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood, Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova
7. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, Joanna Gaines
8. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad
9. Begin Again, Eddie S. Glaude
10. Blitz, David Horowitz
