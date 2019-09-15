BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Oracle, Jonathan Cahn

2. Vendetta in Death, J.D. Robb

3. The Girl Who Lived Twice, David Lagercrantz

4. A Better Man, Louise Penny

5. The Inn, James Patterson and Candice Fox

6. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger

7. The Dark Side, Danielle Steel

8. Dark Illusion, Christine Feehan

9. The Secrets We Kept, Lara Prescott

10. One Good Deed, David Baldacci

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Call Sign Chaos, Jim Mattis and Bing West

2. How To, Randall Munroe

3. Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge, Jeanine Pirro

4. There’s No Plan B for Your A-Game, Bo Eason

5. Becoming, Michelle Obama

6. Risen Motherhood, Emily Jensen and Laura Wifler

7. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst

8. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis

9. The Pioneers, David McCullough

10. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

Tribune Media Services