Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich

2. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel

3. The City We Became, N.K. Jemisin

4. The Mirror & the Light, Hilary Mantel

5. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

6. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

7. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

8. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende

9. Writers & Lovers, Lily King

10. Offerings, Michael ByungJu Kim

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

2. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

3. This Is Chance!, John Mooallem

4. Educated, Tara Westover

5. Save Yourself, Cameron Esposito

6. House Lessons, Erica Bauermeister

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

8. Why We’re Polarized, Ezra Klein

9. One Long River of Song, Brian Doyle

10. A Pilgrimage to Eternity, Timothy Egan