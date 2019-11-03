BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Night Fire, Michael Connelly

2. The Guardians, John Grisham

3. The Deserter, Nelson DeMille and Alex DeMille

4. The 19th Christmas, James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

6. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates

7. Agent Running in the Field, John le Carré

8. The Institute, Stephen King

9. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

10. The Burning White, Brent Weeks

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier, Ree Drummond

2. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography, Elton John

3. Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, Ronan Farrow

4. Binging with Babish, Andrew Rea

5. Trump vs. China: Facing America’s Greatest Threat, Newt Gingrich

6. The Way I Heard It, Mike Rowe

7. I Really Needed This Today, Hoda Kotb

8. Three Days at the Brink, Bret Baier

9. Nothing Fancy, Alison Roman

10. Blowout, Rachel Maddow

Tribune Media Services