Hardcover fiction

1. The Mirror & the Light, Hilary Mantel

2. Journey of the Pharaohs, Cussler/Brown

3. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

4. The Numbers Game, Danielle Steel

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

6. Blindside, Patterson/Born

7. House of Earth and Blood, Sarah J. Maas

8. My Dark Vanessa, Kate Elizabeth Russell

9. Long Range, C.J. Box

10. In Five Years, Rebecca Serle

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

2. Get Out of Your Own Way, Dave Hollis

3. The Gift of Forgiveness, Katherine Schwarzenegger

4. Find Your Path, Carrie Underwood

5. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

6. The MAGA Doctrine, Charlie Kirk

7. Open Book, Jessica Simpson

8.Get Out of Your Head, Jennie Allen

9. Rocco’s Keto Comfort Food Diet, Rocco DiSpirito

10. Capital and Ideology, Thomas Piketty

