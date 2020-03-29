Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Mirror & the Light, Hilary Mantel

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

3. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich

4. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

5. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

6. House of Earth and Blood, Sarah J. Maas

7. Deacon King Kong, James McBride

8. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende

9. Weather, Jenny Offill

10. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

2. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

4. Recollections of My Nonexistence: A Memoir, Rebecca Solnit

5. One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder, Brian Doyle

6. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

7. Educated, Tara Westover

8. A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith, Timothy Egan

9. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat

10. Nothing Fancy, Alison Roman

NOTE: Please head to st.news/bestsellers for this week’s national bestsellers.