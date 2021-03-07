Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

2. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

3. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

4. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

5. A Court of Silver Flames, Sarah J. Maas

6. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell

7. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

8. The Cold Millions, Jess Walter

9. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

10. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

2. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates

3. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

4. Four Hundred Souls, Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain (Eds.)

5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

6. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, Geroge Saunders

7. The Sum of Us, Heather McGhee

8. Wintering, Katherine May

9. Keep Sharp, Dr. Sanjay Gupta

10. Think Again, Adam Grant