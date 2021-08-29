Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

2. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

3. Billy Summers, Stephen King

4. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

5. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid

6. Damnation Spring, Ash Davidson

7. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller

8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

9. Velvet Was the Night, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

10. The Maidens, Alex Michaelides

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

2. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard

3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

4. The Reckoning, Mary L. Trump

5. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan

6. I Alone Can Fix It, Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker

7. The Premonition, Michael Lewis

8. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

9. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green

10. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever