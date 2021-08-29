Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
2. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir
3. Billy Summers, Stephen King
4. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro
5. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid
6. Damnation Spring, Ash Davidson
7. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller
8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab
9. Velvet Was the Night, Silvia Moreno-Garcia
10. The Maidens, Alex Michaelides
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
2. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard
3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
4. The Reckoning, Mary L. Trump
5. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan
6. I Alone Can Fix It, Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker
7. The Premonition, Michael Lewis
8. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
9. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green
10. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever
