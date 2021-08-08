Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

2. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

3. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

4. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

5. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

6. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

7. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid

8. The Cellist, Daniel Silva

9. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller

10. Goldenrod: Poems, Maggie Smith

Hardcover nonfiction

1. I Alone Can Fix It, Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

3. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan

4. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

5. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard

6. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever

7. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown

8. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

9. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green

10. The Comfort Book, Matt Haig