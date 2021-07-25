Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
2. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir
3. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. The Cellist, Daniel Silva
5. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers
6. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro
7. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
8. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman
9. The Final Girl Support Group, Grady Hendrix
10. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams
Hardcover nonfiction
1. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan
2. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard
3. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
5. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
6. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell
7. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
8. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
9. How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith
10. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green