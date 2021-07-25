Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

2. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

3. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid

4. The Cellist, Daniel Silva

5. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers

6. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

7. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

8. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

9. The Final Girl Support Group, Grady Hendrix

10. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams

Hardcover nonfiction

1. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan

2. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard

3. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

5. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

6. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell

7. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

8. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

9. How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith

10. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green