Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

2. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

3. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

4. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid

5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

6. Legends of the North Cascades, Jonathan Evison

7. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams

8. The Maidens, Alex Michaelides

9. Falling, T.J. Newman

10. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

Hardcover nonfiction

1. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan

2. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

4. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green

5. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever

6. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

7. How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith

8. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

9. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown

10. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell