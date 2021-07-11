Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

2. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

3. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

4. The Maidens, Alex Michaelides

5. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams

6. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

7. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid

8. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

9. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

10. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard

2. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

3. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

4. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

6. The Premonition, Michael Lewis

7. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green

8. Somebody’s Daughter, Ashley C. Ford

9. How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith

10. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley