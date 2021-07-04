Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

2. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

3. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

4. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

5. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid

6. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams

7. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

9. Legends of the North Cascades, Jonathan Evison

10. The Sweetness of Water, Nathan Harris

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard

2. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

3. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

5. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell

6. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green

7. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown

8. How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith

9. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

10. Homewaters, David B. Williams