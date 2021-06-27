Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

2. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

3. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

4. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid

5. The Maidens, Alex Michaelides

6. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

7. Legends of the North Cascades, Jonathan Evison

8. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams

9. The Sweetness of Water, Nathan Harris

10. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

3. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown

4. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain

5. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell

6. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

7. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green

8. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

9. How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith

10. On Juneteenth, Annette Gordon-Reed