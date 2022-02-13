BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Maid, Nita Prose

2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

3. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

4. One Step Too Far, Lisa Gardner

5. The Judge’s List, John Grisham

6. The Horsewoman, James Patterson, Mike Lupica

7. The Wish, Nicholas Sparks

8. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult

9. The Christie Affair, Nina de Gramont

10. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Red-Handed, Peter Schweizer

2. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

3. How to Be Perfect, Michael Schur

4. Collective Illusions, Todd Rose

5. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

6. Who Are You Following?, Sadie Robertson Huff

7. Miss Independent, Nicole Lapin

8. The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

9. The Voltage Effect, John A. List

10. My Money My Way, Kumiko Love

Tribune Media Services