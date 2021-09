BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Madness of Crowds, Louise Penny

2. Billy Summers, Stephen King

3. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

4. Lightning Strike, William Kent Krueger

5. The Noise, James Patterson, J.D. Barker

6. Complications, Danielle Steel

7. The Love Songs of W.E.B. DuBois, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers

8. Bloodless, Douglas Preston, Lincoln Child

9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

10. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller

Hardcover nonfiction

1. American Marxism, Mark R. Levin

2. The Long Slide, Tucker Carlson

3. Hero of Two Worlds, Mike Duncan

4. The Science and Technology of Growing Young, Sergey Young

5. Woke, Inc, Vivek Ramaswamy

6. The Reckoning, Mary L. Trump

7. What Happened to You?, Bruce D. Perry, Oprah Winfrey

8. The Master, Christopher Clarey

9. Dopamine Nation, Anna Lembke

10. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

