Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Madness of Crowds, Louise Penny

2. The Guide, Peter Heller

3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

4. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

5. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid

6. Lightning Strike, William Kent Krueger

7. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

8. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

9. Feral Creatures, Kira Jane Buxton

10. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Hero of Two Worlds, Mike Duncan

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

3. The Reckoning, Mary L. Trump

4. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

5. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard

6. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan

7. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever

8. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown

9. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders

10. Secret Seattle, Susanna Ryan