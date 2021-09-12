Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Madness of Crowds, Louise Penny
2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
3. A Slow Fire Burning, Paula Hawkins
4. Poison for Breakfast, Lemony Snicket
5. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir
6. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller
7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab
8. Billy Summers, Stephen King
9. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro
10. Velvet Was the Night, Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
2. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard
3. The Afghanistan Papers, Craig Whitlock
4. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner
5. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan
6. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown
7. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
8. The Comfort Book, Matt Haig
9. The Reckoning, Mary L. Trump
10. The Weekday Vegetarians, Jenny Rosenstrach
