“The Lost Journals of Sacajewea” by Debra Magpie Earling, (out May 23 from Milkweed Editions) offers new perspective on what is known, and debated, about the life of Sacajewea, including her age, her marriage to a French fur-trader (Toussaint Charbonneau), and her experience as the only woman traveling on the 1804-1806 Corp of Discovery expedition with Meriwether Lewis and William Clark. In poetic prose, Earling interweaves factual accounts of Sacajewea’s life with a first-person narrative deeply rooted in the physicality of landscape and brutality of the times. A month before the book’s release, we spoke with Earling, who is Bitterroot Salish and an emeritus professor at the University of Montana, about the impetus for the book and the long-lasting impact of colonization on land, women and our ongoing mythology of the West.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length

What inspired you to write this novel?

In the early 2000s, I was invited to write an essay for Alvin M. Josephy Jr., the great historian of the Nez Perce tribe, for an anthology called “Lewis and Clark Through Indian Eyes.” Once I completed the essay (it was really long!), I realized I never really wanted to write about Lewis and Clark. Years later, I was on a panel and a woman asked, “What would you write about if you could write about something else, besides what you were kind of relegated to write about the Salish in this anthology?” It really hit me that I wanted to write about the experiences the women had with Lewis and Clark in their camp.

How did you develop your narrator’s voice? Can you talk more about the process of writing the book?

I was asked by the Missoula Art Museum to respond to a collection of Native art that addressed the Lewis and Clark bicentennial. I have never had an experience like this in my life. I was in a coffee shop and it came out in thirty minutes. It was this voice that later became “The Lost Journals of Sacajewea.” I collaborated on an art book, in verse, with the master printer, Peter Koch, out of Berkeley that was published in 2010. Peter wanted to know more and asked me to outline more of this story. Every time I sat to write, that voice rose up in me again. I felt that she would have things that she couldn’t quite communicate, words that she couldn’t quite express. That voice had to be unique, it had to embrace the beauty of those times and see through her particular lens. The world that I entered, with that voice in mind, came with sounds that were not always pleasant to me, to my modern ear or my contemporary ideations. The words had to be specific and cruel sometimes. We open up to the muse, but in my case it seems like, at least in terms of this book, that the muse was so ever present in ways that are uncanny. I just keep asking, “Why was I called to write this story?” Every step of the way, from the Alvin Josephy piece that I didn’t want to write to the whole novel, has felt less like writing and more like a conduit.

From your research and writing, what do you think is the biggest misconception about Sacajewea’s life?

The truth of her story — it was so haunting. This woman endured so much suffering in her life, so that was what called to me. I recognize that the Hidatsa and Lemhi Shoshone both claim her and have stories of her as well as different spellings of her name. The history of her, in some ways, is a believed history on all sides. It’s as if she were many things and that’s really interesting.

The biggest misconception about her life is her age because they can never pinpoint it. Historians have long used 1788 as her estimated birth year, because it pardons Lewis and Clark whose journey with her began in 1804. I believe she was much younger and the reason why I believe she was younger is based on the way she behaves in some of their accounts. It isn’t a wholesome journey and it’s kind of inconceivable to think of Sacajewea as being a twelve-year-old girl, with a baby. Julia Hancock, Clark’s fiancé, was only eleven or twelve years old when he left Virginia.

I get that this mythology is so deeply ingrained in the soul of the West, and in the white soul of the West. They continue to say that she [Sacajewea] was the wife of Toussaint Charbonneau. How could she possibly be the wife of Charbonneau? She was an enslaved woman who, according to their account, was either gambled or sold to him, by the Native men that abducted her from her tribe. I believe that Sacajewea was the first stolen sister.

Another major misconception is that she did not speak English or French or even understand these languages. Sacajewea’s story is about a girl who had to survive. She had to know what those men were saying. Her fractured language in the book is a window into how frightening her life was on this expedition.

What do you hope the impact of this book will be?

The Lewis and Clark mythology is taken from their journals because they were in charge, they were documenting, they were the editors of that experience. There’s obviously a lot of blind spots within that, however, it’s almost secondary to the story of how she survived and persisted. I think either this book will ignite questions about our relationship to this place we call the West or it will just kind of die down. There are so many people who want to hold on to that old story, so I hope this book is given a chance, at least, to begin getting people to ask questions about our mythologies and how destructive they can be.