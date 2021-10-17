BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

2. The Wish, Nicholas Sparks

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

4. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen

5. The Butler, Danielle Steel

6. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty

7. The Jailhouse Lawyer, James Patterson, Nancy Allen

8. Billy Summers, Stephen King

9. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

10. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl

2. Peril, Bob Woodward, Robert Costa

3. I’ll Take Your Questions Now, Stephanie Grisham

4. Taste, Stanley Tucci

5. Where Do We Go from Here?, David Jeremiah

6. Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business), Tabitha Brown

7. American Marxism, Mark R. Levin

8. Jesus Listens, Sarah Young

9. Vanderbilt, Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe

10. The Dying Citizen, Victor Davis Hanson

