Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

3. State of Terror, Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton

4. The Judge’s List, John Grisham

5. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout

6. Bewilderment, Richard Powers

7. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune

8. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen

9. The Madness of Crowds, Louise Penny

10. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Book of Hope, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams and Gail Hudson

2. Peril, Bob Woodward and Robert Costa

3. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl

4. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play, Nick Offerman

5. Orwell’s Roses, Rebecca Solnit

6. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown

7. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

9. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard

10. A Carnival of Snackery, David Sedaris