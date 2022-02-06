Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

2. To Paradise, Hanya Yanagihara

3. Violeta, Isabel Allende

4. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

5. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman

6. Devil Horse, John Darnielle

7. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

8. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich

9. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune

10. An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good, Helene Tursten

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

2. Unthinkable, Jamie Raskin

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

4. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

5. Breath, James Nestor

6. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

7. Atomic Habits, James Clear

8. Stolen Focus, Johann Hari

9. South to America, Imani Perry

10. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play, Nick Offerman