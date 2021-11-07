Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
3. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hilary Rodham Clinton
4. The Judge’s List, John Grisham
5. Better Off Dead, Lee Child, Andrew Child
6. Bewilderment, Richard Powers
7. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout
8. Silverview, John le Carre
9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
10. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Book of Hope, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson
2. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play, Nick Offerman
3. Renegades, Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen
4. Midnight in Washington, Adam Schiff
5. Peril, Bob Woodward, Robert Costa
6. Fuzz, Mary Roach
7. Taste, Stanley Tucci
8. Best Wishes, Warmest Regards, Daniel Levy
9. A Carnival of Snackery, David Sedaris
10. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown